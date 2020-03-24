Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma to bring COVID-19 testing to its central lab in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma officials will expand the agency’s COVID-19 testing efforts by bringing testing to its central laboratory in Oklahoma City.

DLO officials announced that the DLO is now in the process of implementing COVID-19 testing at its central laboratory to deliver more testing capacity to the State of Oklahoma.

“DLO employs 700 of the finest employees in Oklahoma and they are all working hard and are involved in taking the necessary measure to keep DLO safe and healthy, so we can continue to provide vital laboratory testing services to all parts of Oklahoma,” said DLO CEO Dennis Hogle.

The DLO started offering COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma through Quest Diagnostics on March 9.

The DLO utilized Quest’s laboratories in Dallas, Texas, and San Juan Capistrano, Calif., in a joint venture of Quest and INTEGRIS Health, according to a DLO news release.

Oklahoma State Department of health and the DLO entered a public-private partnership to send some OSDH tests to the DLO for processing to address the high demand, the news release states.

Close to 500 test specimens were sent to Quest’s Dallas lab on the first day of the partnership. Additional tests are being sent daily, according to the news release.

“As an Oklahoma-based company, DLO is pleased to partner with OSDH to serve Oklahomans during this crisis,” Hogle said. “As DLO and Quest continue expanding our COVID-19 testing efforts, we are in a position to provide quality lab tests and improve the turnaround time for results.”

The DLO has 45 patient service centers in Oklahoma and performs clinical lab testing for all 77 Oklahoma counties. However, Hogle said that members of the public should use their healthcare providers for COVID-19 specimen collection.

“Our patient service centers do an excellent job of collecting specimens for testing,” said Hogle. “However, this test is to be performed only using respiratory specimens collected from individuals who meet CDC clinical and/or epidemiological criteria for COVID-19 testing, and only a healthcare provider can collect the specimen necessary to test for COVID-19. Our DLO Patient Service Centers do not collect COVID-19 specimens and patients suspected of having COVID-19 must not enter a DLO Patient Service Center.”

Click here for more information on DLO’s response to COVID-19.

