Disinfecting company says they’ve seen a 70% increase in calls because of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A disinfecting company says they've seen a 70 percent increase in calls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, Enviro-Mist, says they've been getting calls and texts from individuals and businesses as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 1 a.m.

"Crazy uptick in phone calls. We talked to a lot of people, a lot of very worried people and a lot of very concerned business owners," Enviro-Mist owner Dave Salas said.

News 4 caught up with them as they disinfected a local urology office.

"This is all preventative stuff. Every phone call that we've had so far is about, 'I want to protect my employees or I want to protect my customers,'" Salas said.

He says simply cleaning a surface won't kill pathogens. It takes disinfecting to do that.

The team disinfects every surface in a building, including doors, tables and electronics with what they say is military-grade technology. Then, they put a protective barrier over surfaces that can get rid of pathogens. They also put air purifiers in the office.

For something preventative, technicians only have to wear a respiratory mask.

If there is a place that had someone with a case of coronavirus, then workers would use full personal protective equipment when disinfecting.

They say there's no need to panic, as long as you're being cautious.

"As long as you're taking steps, you can't go wrong. We're definitely encouraging people to go beyond cleaning. This requires disinfecting. That's going to help. After that, fall back on your universal precautions," Salas said.

He says the three main takeaways for creating a healthy environment are washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces and purifying the air.

