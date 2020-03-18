Dispatchers taking precautions, making plans for interactions with people infected by Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) - Social distancing isn’t easy or possible for everyone, especially first responders, so those in Oklahoma are working on ways to mitigate exposure as much as possible.

Dispatchers are pre-screening 911 callers so that paramedics and police will know how to approach a situation.

“Depending on their answers they’ll give a heads up to our crew that we need to use some of our enhanced equipment,” said Chrissy M. with a Samaritan Emergency Medical Services crew in Yukon.

Yukon Police said they’re asking stopped drivers to read driver license information from their car, and when officers respond to calls at homes, they’re asking the people to come outside to speak.

“It keeps everybody the safe distance between each other,” said Maj. John Brown with Yukon police.

But what happens when first responders inevitably start coming into close contact with people who are or may be infected?

Maj. Brown said officers will ask to self-quarantine.

“It’s always a concern that this virus can create shortages, and we do have plans in place for it if we have to maximize personnel on the streets,” he said.

That would include redirecting personnel like detectives or other trained administrative staff to help with patrols.

Samaritan paramedics would be considered on a case by case basis.

“Decide if they are showing symptoms, for what the plan of action, but that’s all getting deferred back to the medical director,” Chrissy said.

They’re asking the public to only call 911 in the case of emergencies because dispatchers and emergency rooms are already being inundated.

However, no matter what symptoms you report to a dispatcher, help will come.

“When somebody has a request for service, we respond,” Chrissy said.

