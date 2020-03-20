District officials: Moore student tests positive for COVID-19

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Officials with the Moore Public School District say they have learned that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say the Cleveland County Health Department alerted them that an Earlywine Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19.

“After investigation, health officials have confirmed that there is no travel history noted. As we learned more about COVID-19, travel is no longer the only way to spread the virus. COVID-19 is now deemed community spread. Additionally, the only school in question at this time is Earlywine Elementary,” the Cleveland County Health Department told district leaders.

Officials with Moore Public Schools say this is the only confirmed case in the district.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and all our students and families,” the district posted on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time parents in Moore have been warned about the virus.

On March 14, parents received an email from the Moore Public School District, saying that two students from the same family were possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus while on a cruise earlier in the month.

District officials warned parents to watch out for symptoms of the virus since the students had been in school and in close proximity to other students after the cruise.