HAMBURG, GERMANY – July 06: U.S. President Donald Trump at the Atlantic Hotel in the course of the G 20 summit on July 06, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Inga Kjer/Photothek via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s doctor says the president has tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The White House released the test results Saturday night, hours after Trump told reporters that he had taken the coronavirus test.

For days Trump resisted being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.