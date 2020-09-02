Doctors across Oklahoma agree, mask mandates have been effective

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dr. Dale Bratzler with the University of Oklahoma and Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of My Health Access Network, said they agree – mask mandates appear to have been effective during their time in effect.

The two doctors have been following COVID-19 statistics, and they say they are seeing fewer positive COVID-19 results in places with mask mandates.

“It worked to really bring us down from the really big peak,” Bratzler said.

“It’s definitely a policy that’s having an impact,” Kendrick said.

According to Bratzler, in mid to late July, our state reported an average of about 1,100 cases per day. As of Tuesday, that number is down to about 750.

“Those cities that have implemented mask mandates have seen lower rates of transmission of COVID-19 than cities that did not,” Bratzler said.

Kendrick points to the graph below that is made with data they receive in minutes.

Source: My Health Access Network

“Within about a minute, if a patient registers in a hospital or emergency room or a clinic, that data is in the my health system,” Kendrick said.

The graph, showing the average positivity rate for six cities that they studied with mask mandates. Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Norman, Tulsa, Shawnee and Lawton. This includes those without mask mandates. In total, covering about 1.34 million Oklahomans.

“All six cities that I was looking at showed reductions in positivity in the cities with masking policies compared to those without,” Kendrick said.

Instructions for the graph from Kendrick read as follows:

1. The orange line is a 7-day moving average of Positivity.

2. Positivity Rate is the number of positive cases divided by the count of all tests.

3. This compares all cities without a masking policy (top chart) with all cities with a masking policy (bottom chart).

4. The mask mandate line is set at July 16th.

5. There are roughly 1.34 million people in the cities with mask mandates, and the rest of Oklahoma in the cities without mandates.

6. This chart is updated every hour at MyHealthAccess.net as live data flows in. It generally hovers around 4-7 percent difference.

As per the graph, from a middle time that the mask mandates were put in place, it shows a 3 to 4 percent drop in positivity in cities with mask mandates. For cities without them, about a 1.5 percent rise in positivity. All of it is based on positive test results divided by total test numbers in a given day.

“If we want to get back to doing the things we want to do, live the lives we want to live, we’ve got to drive the numbers down,” Kendrick said.

With school back in session and college football around the corner, Bratzler said Oklahomans should still be cautious.

“We cannot get complacent,” he said. “Because we’re still seeing 700 Oklahomans being reported with new infections every single day in the state.”

Bratzler added that we have plateaued recently and have even started going back up in some areas. Again, he said he urges caution in the days ahead.

