Don’t feel sick? This is why it’s still important to stay home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to spreading quickly, health experts warn that COVID-19’s symptoms can be deceiving.

Health officials across the country are encouraging people to practice social distancing in order to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus.

When it comes to people experiencing mild symptoms like that of a common cold or those who have no symptoms at all, it can be hard to understand why you need to stay at home.

However, experts say it is more important that you stay home for your elderly loved ones, those who have pre-existing health conditions, workers at your favorite restaurants, and healthcare workers who are forced to put themselves into harm’s way.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are asking Oklahomans to do the following:

Limit your time out and about in the community to just the essentials.

Observe social distancing guidelines. If you are waiting in line to pick up necessities at the grocery store, or need to pay for gas at the gas station, keep your distance from the next person in line, or ask the person behind you to take a few steps back if you need to.

Practice good personal hygiene. Any time you interact with members outside of your own household, remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when you return home.

Pay attention to your surroundings. Are you in a crowded room with elderly? Is it hard to walk in between people to get to the counter? If you or someone you love is at higher risk, remove yourself from that situation.