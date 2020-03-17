DPS extends expiration date for driver licenses, ID cards, handicap permits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration date of all Class D Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), Oklahoma Identification Cards and Handicap Parking Permits that expired 30 days prior to Governor Stitt declaring a State of Emergency for the State of Oklahoma, and will be in effect until further notice.

“As a precautionary measure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of the Oklahoma Identification Cards, Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses, Oklahoma CDLs and Handicap Parking Permits, with an expiration on or after February 15, 2020, until further notice,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

For options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses or Oklahoma Identification Cards by mail or online, please visit www.ok.gov/dps.

Limitations to this extension will be applied to drivers with invalid driver licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.