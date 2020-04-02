DPS moving entirely to online service temporarily to protect employees, stop spread of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is temporarily eliminating face-to-face office interactions with the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department is making the change, which begins Friday, April 3, to protect its employees and members of the public, as well as to slow coronavirus’ spread, according to a Department of Public Safety news release.

“The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

In lieu of the change, you can now go online for renewals and replacements of Class D Driver Licenses and State Issued Identification Cards. Go to my.ok.gov to access those services.

The department is extending the expiration dates of all Class D Driver Licenses, State Issued Identification Cards, Commercial Driver Licenses and Handicap Parking Placards until further notice, according to the news release.

“DPS is currently working on expanding online services to include Commercial Driver Licenses and suspended or revoked Driver Licenses,” the news release states.

Community members can visit www.ok.gov/dps or call (405) 425-2424 for further assistance.

