Drive-thru coronavirus test clinic to be held in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic in Norman on Thursday.

The drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9 or until supplies are no longer available at Griffin Community Park, 1001 E. Robinson St., in Norman.

To be tested, a person must be 18 years old or older (16 years old or older with in-person, parental consent) and experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID19, according to a Health Department news release.

Testing is free. Insurance or a doctor’s referral is not required.

“This clinic is valuable to the public and will assist us in better understanding the scope of COVID-19 within this community,” said Jackie Kanak, Administrative Director for the Cleveland County Health Department.

Those who arrive for testing will be asked to answer screening questions through their car window and will have to provide verbal consent to be tested, according to the news release.

Nasal swab tests will be used. All tests will be transported to a lab for testing results, the news release states.

“Please leave pets at home and remain in your vehicle at all times,” the news release states.

