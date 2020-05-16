WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to […]

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials from a Duncan church say that a child in their daycare who was believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 has actually tested negative.

First Baptist Church officials posted on Facebook Friday that they were notified by Stephens County Health Department officials that the child who previously tested positive for coronavirus actually tested negative.

“We were notified by the Health Department this afternoon that there was a lab error yesterday, and the child in our daycare is NEGATIVE for COVID-19. Thank you for your continued prayers over this situation,” the church’s Facebook page states.

KFOR called the Stephens County Health Department Saturday morning, but their office is currently closed.

Church officials announced on Thursday that the Health Department notified them that one of the children in the church’s daycare tested positive for COVID-19.

Church officials said that the child who tested positive had not been in the church facility this week, and that they “followed all protocols to ensure the safety and health of all our children and workers, and we are fully cooperating with the Health Department as they conduct contact tracing.”

