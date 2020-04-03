Edmond City Council to hold special meeting on coronavirus emergency

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council is going to hold a special City Council meeting concerning coronavirus.

The special meeting will be held via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, according to a City of Edmond news release.

Council members will discuss the current Declaration of Emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the agenda.

You can watch the special meeting live at the following links: http://edmondok.com/93/Watch-Live and http://edmondok.swagit.com/live/.

