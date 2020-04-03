Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

Edmond City Council to hold special meeting on coronavirus emergency

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council is going to hold a special City Council meeting concerning coronavirus.

The special meeting will be held via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, according to a City of Edmond news release.

Council members will discuss the current Declaration of Emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the agenda.

You can watch the special meeting live at the following links: http://edmondok.com/93/Watch-Live and http://edmondok.swagit.com/live/.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter