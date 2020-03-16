Edmond dental office implementing COVID-19 policies

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro dental office has implemented several COVID-19 policies in an effort to keep patients healthy.

In a letter from Redbud Dental near W Edmond Rd. and N Western Ave. to patients, the office has increased cleaning and sanitation beyond the normal daily routines.

A plan at the office has also been put in place effective immediately to help prevent and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing

The waiting room will not be used. Patients will enter and pass directly to their treatment room.

All clinical and business functions will occur in the treatment room. This includes checkout and all treatment consults.

The only exception will be taking a panoramic x-ray or CT scan.

Take vitals in the operatory.

The waiting room chairs will be removed.

Toys from the children’s’ room will be removed.

With the exception of parents in the treatment room with their children, guests and family members are not welcome in the office. If they must come to the appointment, they must remain in the car.

Shared contact surfaces

A sign on the front door will be put up saying “Please use foot pull to open door.”

The waiting room door will be propped open.

All shared surfaces (front door handles, bathroom door handles, doctor office door handle, manager office door handle, bleach room door handle, coffee bar) will be wiped hourly with a log maintained.

Clinical policy changes

Isodry isolation is now mandatory for all procedures except endodontic procedures and third molar extractions. This does include all hygiene procedures.

Rubber dam isolation will be used for endodontic procedures with continuous high volume evacuation while using the handpiece.

The policy that no patients will be seen with a fever and respiratory symptoms will be strictly enforced. Notes must reflect that all patients with fever were screened for respiratory symptoms in the last 24 hours.

All patients will be screened for international travel in the last 14 days. If the patient is positive, we will verify that the country does not have a level 3 health advisory here. The clinical note will document this screening

All patients will rinse for 60 seconds with 1% hydrogen peroxide prior to all treatment.