Edmond family hopes the world will ring a bell, say a prayer to end pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The pandemic has stopped normal life in its tracks, but an Edmond family is hoping to regain normalcy through the power of prayer.

“We are doing a worldwide prayer to end the coronavirus, and we would like for you to join us. We’re going outside at noon,” Shaelynn Morefield said.

The Morefield family is suiting up, putting on masks and gloves, and knocking on neighbors’ doors each day with the hope to things will get better soon.

“It’s very important for Americans to rely on prayer and God to be able to get us through this because we are all going through this together,” Shaelynn Morefield said.

Shaelynn’s mother, Eileen Morefield, is a woman of faith and came up with the idea this week.

Every day at noon, they’re asking the public to ring a bell and read the prayer until the virus goes away.

She hopes this moment of prayer is spread around the world.

“That way we have continuous global prayer going all day long, and I just think that would be so effective and so uplifting to everybody who’s so scared and has so much anxiety about this,” Eileen Morefield said.

In the past 24 hours, the family has emailed, called and texted family and friends to ask them to join in on this moment of prayer.

“I have two exchange student daughters, so I sent it to them. I have my cousin in Italy so I’m hoping we can get a global prayer going to end this virus by Easter,” Eileen Morefield said.

10-year-old Krissy Morefield is helping her mom and grandma get the word out.

“I think it’s terrible. They’re taking away our normal life and I just don’t like it,” Krissy Morefield said.

Their call to pray is starting to spread. On Friday, neighbors came out to support their efforts with the hope to help end the pandemic.

The Morefield family is asking churches, businesses and individuals to ring a bell and prayer every day at noon no matter where you are in the world.

