Edmond Mobile Meals receives $100,000 donation to deliver food to elderly residents during coronavirus pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Mobile Meals received $100,000 from the founder of Paycom to safely deliver food to elderly community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Richison made the donation to help the elderly community, who are especially vulnerable to coronavirus, according to an Edmond Mobile Meals news release.

“It’s important at-risk citizens have the ability to safely receive meals during this pandemic,” Richison said. “This is another means to ensure Oklahomans have access to food. Together, we will get through this.”

The donation will provide meals for more than 200 homebound seniors.

Richison’s donation is the single largest donation Edmond Mobile Meals has ever received.

“There aren’t enough words to express Edmond Mobile Meals’ gratitude to Mr. Richison for his generous gift. This unprecedented situation has put an incredible strain on our organization which provides meal service to those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” said Cristi Twenter, executive director of Edmond Mobile Meals. “Because of this donation, Edmond Mobile Meals will now be able to expand our capabilities and adapt our delivery model to provide a week’s worth of senior-friendly frozen and shelf-stable meals for at least the next 15 weeks.”

The Edmond-based nonprofit is taking extra precautions to ensure that food is safely delivered.

“Volunteers have been practicing social distancing and avoiding congregation, in addition to safety measures such as gloves and extra cleaning,” the news release states.

Edmond Mobile Meals is shifting to bulk deliveries one day per week, delivering enough food to last five to seven days, according to the news release.

The nonprofit has also initiated volunteers to call as a health check for seniors in the area.

Older adults ages 65 and older are at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise elderly community members to do the following to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus:

Stay home.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.

Avoid all cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick.

Edmond Mobile Meals

