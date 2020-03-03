Edmond Public Schools prepared for coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Although Oklahoma has not seen a confirmed case of the coronavirus, district officials with one local school district say they are prepared if the virus comes to the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, officials with the Edmond Public School District sent a notice to parents regarding the coronavirus.

In the note, district leaders say they are carefully monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. They said that while there are no confirmed cases in Oklahoma, they are preparing in case an outbreak occurs.

“Health officials say coronavirus typically spreads like the flu. Many of the preventative measures we take to stop the spread of the virus are the same ones used during the cold and flu season,” the letter read.

Authorities say the custodial staff is disinfecting classrooms and sanitizing common areas like doorknobs, handrails, pencil sharpeners, and countertops. Also, bus drivers are routinely cleaning and sanitizing buses and other district vehicles.

Staff members are also stressing the importance of washing their hands and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Parents are being encouraged to keep their children home if they are sick until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.

“Please err on the side of caution if you observe that your child has respiratory illness symptoms such as a running nose, cough and/or sore throat,” the letter read.

Parents should also teach their children to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbow.