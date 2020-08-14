Edmond Public Schools teacher tests positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Public Schools teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher received confirmation of testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 13, an Edmond Public Schools news release states.

“The teacher did not return to work today and is in self-isolation at home,” the news release states. “Coworkers who have been directly affected have been contacted by site administrators and per CDC guidelines have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days.”

Teacher professional development has been held for the past week in Edmond as the district prepares to begin school with a blended model next week, according to the news release.

“Therefore no students were present in the building,” the news release states.

Custodians have thoroughly disinfected the building the teacher was in using electrostatic sprayers according to the district’s established guidelines.

“There is nothing more important to Edmond Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families,” the news release states.

There have been numerous reports of COVID-19 showing up in local schools.

Moore Public Schools announced on Friday that a student who knowingly had COVID-19 came to school.

Konawa Public Schools dismissed class on Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department issued an advisory on Thursday reporting that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple Oklahoma County school facilities. Also, Newcastle Public Schools sent notice that a student at Newcastle Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Management lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

