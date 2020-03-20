Edmond senior communities fighting against COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - As COVID-19 continues to spread in Oklahoma, communities everywhere are stepping up their cleaning and social distancing plans.

Communities like Mon Abri, a Ron Walters property, in Edmond is for residents 55 and older.

“My daughters especially say, 'Stay in, we’ll get what you need'. I’ve had grand kids call me and say, 'If you need anything, just call!'" said resident Linda Davis. "Of course, I said, 'Well, I’d kind of like to go to the grocery store and get my own stuff!”

No matter how much Davis wants to leave the house, she says she's staying away from the stores and crowds.

“I can occupy myself a lot so I crochet. I like to read on my Kindle, or do a little baking and a little cooking,” she said.

Davis says it's been a little eerie lately.

The clubhouse that is usually filled with people is nearly empty. Just a few residents who were wanting some company, chatting away, but sitting far enough apart to avoid spreading the virus.

Everyone in this neighborhood is taking it seriously.

“I’m cautious," said Davis, "I’m not really paranoid about it, but I just think, 'Why go out when I shouldn’t?' I’m healthy! I don’t want to get out and get something, I don’t know how it’ll affect me,” she said.

The staff at Mon Abri is taking this just as seriously.

It's not a nursing home, so luckily they don't need as many medical supplies, but they do clean multiple times a day.

“We’re wiping down all horizontal surfaces, all door handles. That’s probably happening four or five times a day, maybe even more,” said marketing and operations director for Ron Walters companies, Amy Camarata.

They've also started doing some activities on their Facebook Live like a Bible study and exercise videos.

“We want to make sure that anyone who’s at home is not suffering from depression, so we’re doing a lot to help with that by taking our activities on line,” said Camarata.

"That kind of helps too. You at least get a picture of people you know!” added Davis.

The staff will also deliver residents' groceries.

Wills on Wheels is coming by to clean cars, and other companies are helping to clean homes.

While everyone's trying to get used to this new normal, Davis says staff and residents check on each other pretty consistently.

“We keep calling and saying, 'Have you talked to so and so?' And they’ll say, 'Yeah, how are they doing?'” said Davis.

Even if it's not in person anymore, everyone in this Mon Abri family is just glad to have each other.

“Going shopping and going out to eat. Anything like that I can do that later when things kind of settle down,” said Davis.

Staff also pointed out, anyone can join in on the Facebook live activities for free. You do not have to be a resident.