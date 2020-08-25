Edmond’s face mask in public places requirement goes into effect Wednesday

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond residents will be required to wear face masks while inside public indoor establishments starting Wednesday.

The City of Edmond’s ordinance requiring face coverings be worn while inside indoor public places goes into effect on Wednesday.

The ordinance was adopted by the Edmond City Council on July 27 and is scheduled to expire at midnight on Monday, Oct. 12.

“Under the ordinance, the public is encouraged to wear disposable or non-disposable face coverings that fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, are secured and allow for breathing without restrictions,” a city news release states.

Exceptions to the ordinance’s requirements are as follows:

• Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

• Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park

• Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes

• Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

• Persons inside any Federal, State or county government building or other facility

• Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

• Persons with a developmental disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing, and also mental and psychiatric disability

City officials anticipate community members will voluntarily comply with the new face covering regulations.

“However, persons refusing to wear a face covering in any indoor place open to the public without a valid exception may be subject to prosecution for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, or similar offenses as circumstances warrant,” the news release states. “It is defensible to forgo wearing a face covering if an individual produces a document demonstrating that his/her/their physician has verified that wearing a face covering could cause impairment or would constitute a hazard to the individual.”

The city’s previous requirement that businesses post signage about their mask policy has been removed since face masks have been mandated throughout the community.

Click here for up-to-date information on local regulations, building closures, additional cancellations and access to resources from the city’s health partners.

