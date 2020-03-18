Election emergency declared for local elections being held in 74 counties in April

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Election Board has declared an election emergency for local elections being held in 74 counties next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared the election emergency on Wednesday for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7, 2020.

The election emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date.

Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled on June 30, the next available election date and the date of the State Primary Election.

Special elections could be rescheduled for any election date allowed by law.

“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

Local governments will be notified of the election emergency and the option of rescheduling their April 7 elections.

The state election board will update the list of elections that were scheduled for April 7 here with the new dates local governments set.

Ziriax said voters who have questions about whether or not an election will be rescheduled are encouraged to contact the local government that scheduled the election.

View the official election emergency on the State Election Board website.