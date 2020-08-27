Enid city officials say no plans for mask mandate, despite growing COVID-19 cases in schools and nursing homes

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid is seeing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases both in schools and even nursing homes.

But while city officials say a mask mandate isn’t off the table, there are no current plans to put one in place.

“Our city made the move to shut bars, restaurants and everything down for eight weeks. And then when it comes time to put our kids in school, they just have a blatant disregard,” said Tim McGugin, a small business owner and Enid High School parent.

Parents are concerned after positive COVID-19 cases in Enid schools continue to climb.

Earlier this week, just over 500 students were in close-contact quarantine. Then on Thursday, the number jumped up to nearly 600.

The high school itself has 155 kids in quarantine after 17 positive cases.

“The football team had to cancel their first game because the other team won’t play them because we’re in a hot zone. That right there should show red flags everywhere,” McGugin said.

Positive COVID-19 cases are also spiking at a local nursing home.

Golden Oaks Village told KFOR that they’ve had 21 positive cases in just three weeks.

They had no cases at all the first week of August.

The State Department of Health says Garfield County is in the moderate risk level – that’s as of August 20.

But the county is in the red zone, according to the White House Task Force.

“Another part of the issue is data is not always accurate as of midnight last night. Some of it is stuff that was reported from two weeks ago that finally works its way in,” said George Pankonin, Mayor of Enid.

A mask mandate is not currently in the works, but city officials say that may change.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate to say things are safe. They’re not safe. They’re not safe anywhere,” said Pankonin. “It’s certainly not off the table. Everything changes every day.”

But some parents think more should be done.

“This affects a lot of people. It’s not just something that you see on TV. It’s here and it’s not going away until we do something to make it better,” said McGugin.

The mayor says the next city council meeting is on Tuesday. They don’t have recommendations yet, but that could change as they go through the White House’s reports and continue discussions with the Garfield County Health Department.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: