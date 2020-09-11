Enid elementary school to go virtual after person at school tests positive for COVID-19

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Enid Public School District say Adams Elementary will temporarily transition to online learning after an individual at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

“After discussing the situation with local health officials, and since this person had contact with almost all students on the campus earlier this week, we have made the difficult decision to transition all Adams’ Elementary students to distance/virtual learning for two weeks in an effort to reduce the possible spread of the virus.” Dr. Darrell Floyd

Superintendent

This move will be effective Sept. 14, and in-person instruction is expected to resume at Adams Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 24.

All other schools will continue to attend class in person at this time.

School leaders say your child’s teacher will be in contact with you concerning distance learning.

If you do not have access to the internet, contact Enid Public Schools Technology Department at 580-366-7070.

