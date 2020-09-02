Enid mayor cancels special meeting on whether to enact face mask mandate

Enid Mayor George Pankonin as he announces the cancellation of a special meeting to vote on a mask mandate.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid’s mayor has cancelled a special meeting for Thursday in which a mask mandate would have been voted on.

Mayor George Pankonin announced the cancellation during a city commission meeting Tuesday night, the video of which was posted on the city’s official Facebook page.

Before allowing public comments, the mayor said that the special meeting to potentially enact a mask mandate had been cancelled.

“Before we get going, I just want to make sure everybody knows we decided to cancel the meeting for Thursday night regarding a mask. We’re not going to be voting tonight or Thursday night on a mandatory mask issue,” Pankonin said. “So if that’s the issue you wanted to talk about, you’re free to express it, but we’ve already made the decision not to do that.”

The commission previously voted down two mask mandate proposals.

A handful of community members spoke during public comment, most thanking the mayor for not moving forward with the mandate.

“If people’s sick, they should wear a mask, if they’re not, they should have the right to do what they want to do,” said a community member who stood at the podium and gave a public comment.

But Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health officials say a person should wear a face mask in public even if he doesn’t show COVID-19 symptoms.

“COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear masks in public settings and practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people),” the CDC states.

The CDC recommends all people who are two years old and older wear a mask in public and when around people who don’t live in their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

