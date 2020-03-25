Essential information on Oklahoma employment law amid coronavirus provided during panel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma agency and a law firm teamed up to put together some essential employment law information that community members might need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma Human Resources (OKRH) state council and and Crowe & Dunlevy publicly released video Tuesday of a legal panel addressing issues of concern for Oklahoma employers, according to a news release.

“The panel, comprised of attorneys from Crowe & Dunlevy’s Labor & Employment Practice Group, breaks down the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, including discussion of requirements, compliance, potential legal pitfalls and steps employers should be taking now to prepare their workforce for the seismic changes that come with this new law,” the news release states.

The panel also addressed other challenges the pandemic is creating in the workplace, including the following:

Communicating with employees and customers

Travel restrictions

Mandatory self-quarantine

Telework

Furloughs

Layoffs

Reductions in force

The panel also went over the Americans with Disabilities Act, OSHA, workers’ compensation and unemployment issues.

Click here for the panel’s discussion.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage