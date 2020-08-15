Experts: Masks may be necessary for another year or two

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Experts at OU Med say in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, wearing masks may be necessary for a while.

“I’ve been asked, ‘How will we know when we can stop mask mandates?’ And I just don’t see that in the immediate future,” Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Med said. “The reality is, until we get broad distribution of a vaccine, wearing a mask may be the quote new normal for quite some time, maybe another year, maybe two years until we get enough of the population that is immune to this disease that we don’t see it spreading like we have in the past.”

Bratzler says numbers point to the fact that mask policies are working.

“We cannot take our foot off the gas. We’re seeing the trends we want to see, a reduced number of positives tests, fewer cases are being confirmed in Oklahoma,” he said.

Health Commissioner Lance Frye recently put out a “Safer in Oklahoma” advisory, which includes mask recommendations.

However, Bratzer says he’d like to see stricter policies.

“I like the concepts that are in ‘Safer in Oklahoma.’ I’d just rather see mandates for counties that have substantial community spread of the virus,” he said.

He also believes current mandates should stay in place.

“I’m certainly hoping we don’t let them expire and watch counts start to trend back upward again,” he said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES