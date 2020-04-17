Families forced to practice social distancing at funeral services during COVID-19 pandemic

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 is changing the way we grieve as families are unable to give loved ones a proper burial, even if they didn’t die from the virus, due to strict social distancing measures.

“Losing someone is bad, but let me tell you, losing someone during a pandemic makes it a whole lot worse,” Karen Hilditch said.

A crowd of cars gathered to pay their respects, saying goodbye to 87-year-old Korean War veteran Robert Cearley.

But that goodbye had to be from a safe distance.

“You want to be able to hug, and that’s gone,” Hilditch said.

Cearley’s daughter, Karen, came up with the idea for a drive-in funeral.

“Daddy wouldn’t believe this,” Hilditch said.

The procession was held in the parking lot of Robert’s old Shawnee stomping grounds, the bowling alley.

On the other side of the metro, another family is experiencing the same heart break.

“He would want us to look on the bright side of this,” Mariah Rash said.

The Rash siblings lost their father, Alan, over the weekend. The 55-year-old’s death was sudden.

Alan was a veteran in Desert Storm.

“We have to stay 30 feet away from the gravesite,” Rash said.

Alan is set to be buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Only 10 are allowed at the funeral in Bethany. His grandchildren are among those who can’t go.

“We are at capacity, so they are with the babysitter,” Rash said.

The rest of Alan’s friends and family across the globe will watch from a live stream.

“We are still thankful for those who have reached out because it’s been so comforting and helpful,” Rash said.

Both are final salutes to two American heroes in a way they never imagined.

Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany is just one of several funeral homes taking extra precautions during the pandemic.

Funeral home staff tells News 4 they only allow a few people inside at a time, they wipe as people come and go and they are closing earlier to begin cleaning for the next day.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage