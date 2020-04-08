Live Now
Families throw parade to show love, support to nursing home residents during coronavirus pandemic

Bellevue Health & Rehab Center enjoy a parade thrown in their honor by their loved ones.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents of an Oklahoma City nursing home enjoyed a special parade in their honor while keeping a safe distance from COVID-19 risk.

Bellevue Health & Rehab Center residents were celebrated during the parade, which was organized by their respective families.

The families gathered nearby at Stars and Stripes Park to start the parade.

Bellevue residents were able to watch the parade from a safe distance outside the nursing home. Family and friends showed off signs, waved, blew kisses and shed a few tears.

“I teared up,” said Samantha Kennedye, who participated in the parade to honor her mom, a resident. “It's been so nice to see her, it's been about a month since we have seen her in person. It made me feel good.”

Residents also soaked up some much-appreciated sunshine as the parade went on.

