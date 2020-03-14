Family pleading for justice after two hit-and-run drivers kill young Del City woman

Del City police are searching for the second driver involved in the hit-and-run death of Tokarra McFee.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A young woman hit by two different drivers was left to die in the middle of a Del City road.

"Tokarra was… man, she was loving, she was kind. She was loved. She wasn’t a piece of trash,” said Tonyieka Cole, the victim’s cousin.

One of the drivers, 21-year-old Donovan Breath, is now in custody. He was arrested Friday morning.

Del City police say 31-year-old Tokarra McFee was trying to cross southeast 44th and Sooner Road in Del City when a white four door sedan struck her and kept driving.

Another driver, driving a silver Nissan X-Terra, also hit McFee and did not stop.

"She was actually going home. She was walking home and she got struck. To hear that they just kept going and didn't have any kind of remorse to stop,” said Cole.

The second driver is still on the run.

Tokarra’s family is now searching for a different person. They are looking for a driver who did stop to help.

“To that person, who ever you are, my family will love to talk to you. Thank you for you just being there and stopping to help and calling 911,” said Cole.

A family is forever changed, but still faithful Tokarra is with them.

"She's our angel. She's sitting probably right here next to me right now,” said Cole.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to another arrest.

If you have any information, call Del City Police, (405) 677-2443.