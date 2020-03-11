FDA cracks down on Oklahoma company over fraudulent COVID-19 claims

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The FDA is cracking down on companies that fraudulently claim their products prevent or treat COVID-19.

A company from Atoka called Xephyr, LLC. got a warning letter about a colloidal silver product.

Officials say the company’s website claims the product has successfully killed coronaviruses from the flu to pandemic diseases for 100-years.

“The virus has made the gigantic mutation of now infecting human to human making it one of the most dangerous pandemic viruses. . . . Colloidal Silver is still the only known anti-viral supplement to kill all seven of these Human Coronaviruses,” the FDA cited from the company’s website.

The FDA says the claims are simply untrue.

“Therefore, FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. As described below, you sell products that are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19,” the FDA said.

Xephyr, LLC’s N-Ergetics website has removed the language and added “deleted as per fda.”