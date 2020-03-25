Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Feeling stressed from social isolation? Take care of yourself with these tips

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While social distancing can help you avoid exposure to coronavirus, the lack of seeing family and friends could negatively impact your mental health.

The American Heart Association has a few tips for dealing with stress that may result from social isolation.

They say it’s important to:

  1. Get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night.
  2. Find ways to stay connected with family and friends.
  3. Keep to-do lists to help you focus on your most important tasks and stay motivated.
  4. Find ways to be physically active every day.
  5. Make time to learn a new skill.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter