Feeling stressed from social isolation? Take care of yourself with these tips

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While social distancing can help you avoid exposure to coronavirus, the lack of seeing family and friends could negatively impact your mental health.

The American Heart Association has a few tips for dealing with stress that may result from social isolation.

They say it’s important to:

Get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Find ways to stay connected with family and friends. Keep to-do lists to help you focus on your most important tasks and stay motivated. Find ways to be physically active every day. Make time to learn a new skill.