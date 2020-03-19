Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
Watch Live: Presidential Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Five Oklahoma City metro hospitals postpone elective, non-urgent surgeries to protect community against spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma hospitals have postponed elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures to protect patients, health care workers, and the community from the spread of the coronavirus.

These hospitals include:

  • INTEGRIS
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Health System
  • OU Medicine (OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond and The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine)
  • SSM Health St. Anthony

Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures are those that can be rescheduled to a future time and will not significantly impact the patient’s health.

Hospital officials agree that postponing elective procedures that are safe to delay will protect patients and providers while helping hospital preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and provide capacity for critically-ill patients.

Emergent and urgent surgeries and procedures will continue and include cases that should be done right away or within a 4-week time period because delaying the surgery could negatively affect the patient’s health. In consultation with patients, providers will determine the best course of action to reschedule their procedures in order to meet the patient’s specific health needs.

Hospitals will begin contacting patients as their cases become eligible for potential postponement.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter