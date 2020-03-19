Five Oklahoma City metro hospitals postpone elective, non-urgent surgeries to protect community against spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma hospitals have postponed elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures to protect patients, health care workers, and the community from the spread of the coronavirus.

These hospitals include:

INTEGRIS

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Norman Regional Health System

OU Medicine (OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond and The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine)

SSM Health St. Anthony

Elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures are those that can be rescheduled to a future time and will not significantly impact the patient’s health.

Hospital officials agree that postponing elective procedures that are safe to delay will protect patients and providers while helping hospital preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and provide capacity for critically-ill patients.

Emergent and urgent surgeries and procedures will continue and include cases that should be done right away or within a 4-week time period because delaying the surgery could negatively affect the patient’s health. In consultation with patients, providers will determine the best course of action to reschedule their procedures in order to meet the patient’s specific health needs.

Hospitals will begin contacting patients as their cases become eligible for potential postponement.