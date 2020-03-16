Foo Fighters postponing Van Tour 2020 over coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health experts across the country ask people to avoid large crowds to prevent spreading a new virus, a popular band has announced that it is postponing its tour.

Foo Fighters announced that it was postponing the dates for its upcoming Van Tour 2020.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my god**** leg was falling off? Well.. playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” a note by Dave Grohl read.

Previously, the Foo Fighters were planning to play in Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 16.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the concert has been postponed until Dec. 1.

The band is commemorating their silver anniversary in some of the same cities where their first shows took place in 1995.