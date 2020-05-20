Live Now
News at 9

Food insecurity grows during COVID-19 pandemic; Oklahoma one of hungriest states in the nation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Food insecurity is growing in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is doing what they can to ensure people have food.

Long lines at the Regional Food Bank have become a recurring site.

Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest states in the nation, according to Food Bank officials.

Cathy Nestlin with the Food Bank joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to discuss many Oklahomans’ struggle to stay fed, and how the Food Bank is working to fulfill that need.

Watch the above video for Nestlin’s insight into this urgent situation.

Click here to help hungry Oklahomans by donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter