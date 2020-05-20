Food insecurity grows during COVID-19 pandemic; Oklahoma one of hungriest states in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Food insecurity is growing in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is doing what they can to ensure people have food.

Long lines at the Regional Food Bank have become a recurring site.

Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest states in the nation, according to Food Bank officials.

Cathy Nestlin with the Food Bank joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to discuss many Oklahomans’ struggle to stay fed, and how the Food Bank is working to fulfill that need.

