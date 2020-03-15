Former Oklahoman now living in Italy describes quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENICE, Italy (KFOR) - A woman from Oklahoma but now living in Italy has been quarantined for over a week now.

“It’s a really eerie sensation,” said Toma Clark Haines, The Antiques Diva.

Haines grew up in Oklahoma but has lived abroad for 21 years as a professional antiquer.

“Italy went into full quarantine about a week ago. So, literally you have to get police permission to leave the house,” Haines said.

You can see in a video she sent News 4 the streets of Venice are now a ghost town.

She says you can go out while under quarantine but there are some rules. Such as having a certificate saying you’ve left home and where you've gone, but also having an approved list of grocery items you can buy.

Currently Italy has over 10,000 cases of Covid-19. Haines says she personally knows five people diagnosed, but initially it felt no one took the virus seriously.

“And then you start watching the death tolls climb. And then you know someone who has it. And then you know someone who’s died and suddenly you think, ‘Oh yeah, this is real. This is more than the flu,” Haines said.

She was supposed to travel back to the states to speak at a local women’s conference in early April but is now forced to skype in due to the quarantine.

“So, I will be telling people how to make their dreams come true at the She Leads Conference,” Haines said.

With the virus now spreading throughout the U.S., Haines says it’s best to prepare yourself for upcoming changes.

“Be proactive but not operate in fear,” Haines said.