Fort Sill begins screening recruits for coronavirus

FORT SILL, Okla. (Military Times) – As health experts across the globe keep a close eye on the spread of the coronavirus, officials with the United States Army say they are taking action in regards to new recruits.

According to the Military Times, recruits arriving at the Army’s four basic training posts now must undergo a screening process for the coronavirus.

Officials at Fort Sill rehearsed the screening and quarantining procedures last weekend.

“Upon arriving at the battalion reception station, they’re asked, ‘Has anyone living with you traveled through China, Korea, Japan, Iran or Italy? Have you had contact with a confirmed COVID-positive individual?’” Col. Richard McNorton, Funk’s spokesman, said, reciting the questions recruits will be asked once they arrive on post.

Recruits are then asked if they have any physical symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Then, their temperatures are taken.

So far, no recruits have tested positive for the virus.