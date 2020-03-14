Fort Sill implementing Dept. of Defense travel restrictions on military, civilian personnel

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill is implementing new travel restrictions on all Department of Defense military and civilian personnel at the U.S. Army post.

The DoD issued the policy on Friday, March 13.

“These travel restrictions apply to all Service members, DoD civilian employees, and their families assigned to Fort Sill. These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and welfare of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community,” a Fires Center of Excellence news release states.

All DoD military personnel, civilians and their families will be on restriction from March 16 to May 11.

“DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, will also stop movement,” the news release states.

The policy applies to both permanent station change and temporary duty.

Fort Sill service members will be authorized local leave only, but travel exceptions may by granted for compelling situations that are mission-essential, humanitarian or related to extreme hardship.

“The health protection of our community is a critical priority and these steps are important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the news release states.

DoD personnel and their families are authorized to travel for medical treatment.

Also, individuals who are pending retirement or separation for duty are exempt from the restrictions, the news release states.

DoD members and their families who already started traveling prior to the policy are authorized to continue to their final destination, according to the news release.

“Most importantly, we urge everyone to adhere to the latest guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control to prevent the spread of the virus,” the news release states.

