Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic will be offered in Norman on Thursday.

The Cleveland County Health Department is partnering with the City of Norman, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland County Emergency Management to host the drive-thru clinic, according to a news release issued by Sara King, Community Health Education and Planning Lead for Region 6 County Health Departments.

The clinic will administer tests at Sooner Mall, 3301 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday or until supplies are no longer available.

“This drive-thru event, in addition to the health department’s regular COVID-19 curbside clinic, furthers our efforts to provide widespread testing and meet increased demands for testing,” said Jackie Kanak, administrative director for the Cleveland County Health Department. “Results from this event will assist us in better understanding the scope of COVID-19 within this community.”

Anyone 18 and older, or 16 and older with in-person parental consent, can be tested regardless of symptoms or exposure.

“Testing is free and does not require insurance or a doctor’s referral. We do not ask about legal status,” the news release states.

Those who are tested will be asked screening questions through their car window and must give verbal consent to be tested.

A nasal swab will be used for the test. The swab will then be sent to a lab for results.

Officials ask that pets either be left at home or kept in the vehicle at all times.

