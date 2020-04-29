Live Now
Free virtual seminar on financial planning during coronavirus crisis offered to Hispanic community members

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A college in Oklahoma City is offering Hispanic community members a free virtual seminar on financial planning for businesses and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

International business coach José Aguirre will present the seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2.

The seminar is part of the Thomas School of International Studies at Mid-America Christian University’s Navegar Sin Naufragar series, which is held entirely in Spanish and is free for anyone who wants to watch, a Mid-America Christian news release.

“Last weekend, more than 827 individuals and families from across the world took part in the series live via Zoom and Facebook Live. The countries of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela were represented in addition to the U.S.,” the news release states.

Click here to sign up for Saturday’s seminar and to view previous seminars.

