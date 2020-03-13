Frontier City announces temporary closure of park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An amusement park in Oklahoma City has temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Operations at Frontier City have been suspended until the end of March, the park announced on Facebook on Friday.

At that time, officials with the park will “re-evaluate the situation.”

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”