Gaming operations suspended at Grand Resort, FireLake Casino amid coronavirus

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Citizen Potawatomi Nation announced that they will temporarily suspend gaming operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gaming operations will end at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort and FireLake Casino at 11:59 p.m. on March 19 through April 1.

Officials say a limited number of staff members will be at each property to do a deep cleaning. Also, security and surveillance personnel will remain at the casinos.

During the closure, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation says it will pay casino employees.

Currently, there are no reports of positive COVID-19 cases in Pottawatomie County.