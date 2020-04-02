Get outdoors and share plant, wildlife sightings in statewide virtual event

The Outdoors Are Always Open – Blue jays are frequent backyard visitors and sightings of these colorful birds and other animals and plants can be uploaded to the Virtual Spring BioBlitz! (Jeremiah Zurenda)

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a new adventure outside that practices social distancing, you can share your plant and wildlife encounters for a statewide virtual event.

The Oklahoma Biological Survey is hosting its fifth Virtual Spring BioBlitz!, which captures nature sightings throughout the month of April and highlights the state’s natural diversity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. We are stuck at home unable to go to school, work, or even the playground. But one thing we can do is go outside and enjoy the natural beauty around us,” said Priscilla Crawford, BioBlitz! OK Coordinator. “You can make observations in your backyard, on your neighborhood walks, or while you are waiting for your grocery pick-up. We are going to make this year extra fun – full of challenges and prizes!”

To participate in the virtual BioBlitz!, set up a free iNaturalist account and join the Virtual Spring BioBlitz! Oklahoma 2020 project.

Observations made within Oklahoma’s borders between April 1 and April 30 can be added to the project.

The steps needed to make an observation with your iPhone or Android or via the web are explained in an iNaturalist guide.

Photos or sound clips can be uploaded to observations along with basic information about the date and location (which can be obscured from the public for privacy) of the sighting. Observations of unknown organisms can also be shared and the iNaturalist community can suggest identifications.

Participation in the Virtual Spring BioBlitz! project is free and prizes will be awarded to the top observers.

Throughout the month, challenges will be posted with opportunities to win additional prizes and compete with fellow outdoor enthusiasts statewide.