Goodwill stores to reopen in Central Oklahoma with limited hours, heightened safety precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma will reopen all retail stores and attended donation centers in Central Oklahoma.

The stores and donation centers will reopen with limited business hours and heightened safety precautions on Monday, May 4.

Business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stores and attended donation centers will have the following safety and sanitization policies to ensure the safety of all associates, shoppers and donors:

● All associates will wear masks and gloves.

● The floors will be marked to indicate a safe social distance for shoppers.

● Checkout counters have plexiglass shields to protect shoppers and associates.

● We have limited the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time.

● Routine announcements to remind everyone about safety precautions.

● Frequent sanitation and disinfecting of common spaces.

● Dressing rooms and water fountains are closed.

● Donated goods will be disinfected and quarantined before putting onto the sales floor in stores.

● Donors can either stay in their car while an associate gathers donated items from their vehicle or can place their donations on plastic carts.

Click here for a list of all Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma locations.

