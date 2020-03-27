Gov. Stitt and faith leaders come together in prayer to combat coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma faith leaders participated in ‘Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma’ to prevail over coronavirus.

The prayer event was held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the death of seven people in Oklahoma as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

There are 248 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma as of Thursday night.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.

As a safety precaution, public and private establishments are closing or modifying their hours and policies to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

