Gov. Stitt announces plans to expand COVID-19 testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Stitt announced on Thursday a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield for nine mobile testing vans to take COVID-19 tests directly to Oklahomans.

Stitt also said anybody who wants a test for any reason should get one.

“We encourage anybody with symptoms, we encourage anybody that just wants to get tested at this point. We have plenty of testing in our state,” Stitt said. “Certainly if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID, we want you to get tested.”

The day before phase one of the state’s plan to reopen, health officials say Oklahoma is ready to test more people than ever. To date, the state has tested 63,779 people for COVID-19.

Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said he wants to more than double that number next month.

“Our goal will be to test over 2 percent of Oklahomans of the Oklahoma population,” Cox said. “This means by the end of May we will have collected and processed 90,000 tests.”

Governor Stitt did caution Oklahomans that Friday is only Phase One of the reopening.

Stitt says everyone still needs to keep up their guard and practice social distancing.

“Remember this is a measured reopening. We’re not flipping on the light switch tomorrow. We’re not going back to normal,” Stitt said. “We are doing a measured reopening, and it will be Phase One.”

Stitt also addressed the Attorney General’s Office’s audit of the State Department of Health. He says he’s confident that every dollar spent went directly to the fight against COVID-19.

“With everything the Health Department has bought to protect Oklahomans, it’s spent 1 percent of our total federal dollars available to fight COVID,” Stitt said. “Everything we’re buying is to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans.”

Commissioner Cox says they welcome the audit, and they plan to cooperate.

