Govornor Stitt asks President Trump to declare coronavirus pandemic an ‘Act of God’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to declare the COVID-19 pandemic an ‘Act of God’ so the oil and gas industry can receive aid.

Stitt went on Twitter Saturday and shared a letter that he sent Trump.

Stitt said he wants Trump to declare the pandemic an ‘Act of God’ so that the government can provide aid to help the oil and gas industry and protect the environment.

The tweet and the letter are as follows:

Stitt recently announced a three-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter