Gov. Stitt files to suspend one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday filed to suspend the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The second amended version of Executive Order 2020-07 was filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office. Stitt signed the seconded amended version on Thursday.

The newest version of the Executive Order states the following: “The requirement that an individual be unemployed for a waiting period of one (1) week before benefits are paid is hereby waived so long as this Order remains in effect.”

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission recently encouraged people to file their unemployment claims online rather than in person.

If you have a problem filing your claim online, call the OESC Service Center at the following numbers:

OKC Metro: (405) 525-1500 or outside the metro at (800) 555-1554.

