Gov. Stitt launches program to recruit volunteers to help out with future coronavirus recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is launching a program to recruit volunteers who can help out with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic once medical officials deem it safe for them to do so.

Stitt’s office issued a news release Saturday announcing the Ready. Help. Go. volunteer readiness program.

The program encourages Oklahomans to “register for future volunteer opportunities to empower the state’s COVID-19 recovery.”

The program’s first phase gathers information about volunteers and their skill sets so they can be utilized to help communities across Oklahoma during the COVID-19 response and beyond, according to the news release.

State residents can sign up to volunteer by visiting readyhelpgo.org and filling out a form with their contact information, skills and interests.

Volunteers will not be called upon until health professionals determine it is safe to mobilize volunteers, the news release states.

The program will then determine where help is needed most and email community members who signed up to let them know about personalized opportunities near them.

“Every Oklahoman can help from home by filling out the form,” Stitt said. “Our state is facing an unprecedented crisis, but the Oklahoma Standard is to step up when things get tough. Let’s be good neighbors during this trying time and start planning for recovery.”

Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services are collaborating on Ready. Set. Go.

“Our goal with Ready. Help. Go. is to help people to direct their energy into safe, appropriate volunteer opportunities to lift up their neighbors,” said Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives Justin Brown. “The Department of Human Services has the right partners to connect volunteers with opportunities that fit their talents. Right now, we’re asking Oklahomans to help us get ready by signing up from the safety of their home.”

