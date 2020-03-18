Gov. Stitt signs measure to amend how meetings are held amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As lawmakers work to slow the spread of COVID-19 across Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill that changes how certain meetings are held during the outbreak.

Senate Bill 661 temporarily amends the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act in order to allow boards, commissions, and other groups the flexibility to conduct meetings by teleconference or videoconference. Officials say that way, they can comply with CDC recommendations that say no more than 10 people should gather together at one time.

“SB 661 allows all of our boards, commissions and other groups to continue to meet and conduct the people’s business without gathering in groups larger than 10,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “I want to thank Rep. Chad Caldwell and Sen. Brent Howard for getting this across the finish line quickly.”