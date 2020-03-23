Gov. Stitt talks COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma with KFOR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Governor Kevin Stitt spoke with KFOR on Monday morning about how COVID-19 is impacting the state and what he plans to do next.

Stitt says the Coronavirus Task Force is monitoring data and adds that it's too early to make a shelter-in-place decision for Oklahomans.

"I know that everybody is watching what's happening in New York, or Los Angeles, or Chicago, but we have a different set of facts," said Stitt. "And I'm going to make the best decision to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans based on the facts that are facing our state."

Stitt says there's no need to rush to stores and buy for two weeks, adding that essential businesses are still open, even in shelter-in-place cities.

"This may be our new normal for the next two weeks, or it could be two months or three months," he said "So, I'm just encouraging Oklahoma businesses to innovate, let's think of different ways to follow the CDC recommendations of 'don't gather more than 10 people groups.'"

On Sunday, Stitt announced four mobile testing sites in the state: Kay County, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and McAlester.

Research labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will also begin testing for COVID-19.

"We should, by the end of this week, have more than enough testing capabilities in the state of Oklahoma," Stitt said. "I'm setting up four mobile labs across the state to also reach out and make sure we're testing where we need to. We're about to solve this issue on the testing front. We've also set up contracts with private labs."