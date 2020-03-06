Governor says state is ready to fight coronavirus

Oklahoma officials say they are prepared for coronavirus outbreak.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, state officials say they are prepared if there were to be an outbreak in the state.

Health officials tell us there are already plans in place for pandemics, but on Thursday the state’s chief executive told Oklahomans the state is busy making sure that if the corona virus surfaces here, Oklahoma will be ready

“ I just want to let Oklahomans know that we are prepared,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt and other state health officials addressed concerns about the state’s readiness for a corona virus outbreak should it occur.

Officials stress there have been no confirmed cases in the State but recognize the urgency needed to be prepared for coronavirus.

“The situation is evolving quickly,” said Gary Cox, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health.

Officials say more than $8 billion in federal funds are expected to be put toward fighting coronavirus. Oklahoma will get some of those dollars.

The Governor said that Oklahoma was one of 30 states represented in Washington this week to work on a nationwide plan.

“Just this morning, the Department of Health held an exercise with my entire cabinet, and we walked thru every angle of Oklahoma’s response to make sure we are prepared in every single area,” Stitt said.

Health experts are now stressing that limiting exposure is the key.

Wash your hand, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and cover your cough or sneeze. The virus is transmitted through airborne droplets.

“An individual produces those droplets when they cough or sneeze within close proximity to another person, like within 6 feet of the mouth,” said Laurence Burnsed, state epidemiologist.

So far, seven people have been tested for exposure. Five tests have come back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta as negative; two are still pending. Officials say running the test in-state will begin as early as next week, and results could be know within a day.

If you think you have been exposed, experts say limit contact with others and before you seek medical care.

“Call that location first before just showing up, that way any facility is prepared to receive that individual appropriately and safely,” Burnsed said.

The Governor stressed staying home from work is important if you show symptoms.

With spring break around the corner, officials advise community members to be prepared to stay home for 14 days after getting back from high risk countries like Italy, Japan, China, Iran or South Korea.